6 Guyanese medical professionals awarded Chinese Government scholarships

Six medical professionals from Guyana received the prestigious 2025 Chinese Government Scholarship on Monday, reflecting the robust diplomatic ties between Guyana and China.

The awardees – Keron Williams, Makena Alleyne, Serena Rambarran, Melissa Mickle, Robert Lee and Yudesh Persaud – will pursue programmes mostly in the medical field.

Two of the recipients will study at two of China’s elite universities – Peking and Tsinghua Universities.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang, and the 6 scholarship recipients

The recipients expressed their gratitude for the scholarships, sharing their excitement to experience Chinese culture and their eagerness to return to Guyana in four years to serve their nation.

Keron Williams, a recipient from Port Kaituma in Region One, said the scholarship is a huge step forward in his medical career that will help him provide important medical services in his community when he returns from China.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang, presenting a certificate to Keron Williams

“…I became very excited because I know how hard it is to get the scholarship, and with me being from the hinterland, that is something big. I am from the small community of Port Kaituma. It is not only beneficial to me, but when I go back there, they will have access to medical care that I will bring to my community. So, I think that was a surreal feeling for me,” he said.

Makena Alleyne from East Ruimveldt was elated when she received the call, describing her emotions as “grateful, humble, honoured and empowered.”

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang, presenting a certificate to Makena Alleyne

“I remember calling my parents and saying, ‘I got it. I got it.’ It was an incredible feeling when I got it…China has full scholarships to study medicine. That was one of my main reasons…I will be studying medicine at the number one university in China – Peking,” Alleyne noted.

Yudesh Persaud from the Essequibo Coast said, “I have heard China is quite different from Guyana. I will look at the challenges as a sense of opportunity to adapt. I like to overcome challenges when they come towards me.”

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang, presenting a certificate to Yudesh Persaud

Persaud will major in electrical engineering and automation at Tsinghua University.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh

Speaking at the awarding ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy in Georgetown, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, described the event as a demonstration of excellence, ambition, and the deepening of the partnership between the two countries.

He urged the recipients not only to enhance their clinical expertise but also to return to serve communities countrywide, emphasising, “We need you in all regions because healthcare is not only for the people of the coastline.”

Dr Singh also commended China’s significant contributions to Guyana’s healthcare system, particularly the invaluable expertise brought by the Chinese Medical Brigade in transferring specialist surgical skills to local professionals.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang congratulated the recipients, highlighting the scholarships as a cornerstone of China’s international educational and cultural collaboration.

Over the years, nearly 100 Guyanese have capitalised on this programme, many returning to make vital contributions across various fields, serving as influential ‘bridges’ between Guyana and China.