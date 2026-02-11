$607M allocated to expand conservation areas; $425M for land reclamation

The government has allocated $607 million in Budget 2026 to expand Guyana’s protected and conservation areas, while a further $425 million will support reclamation and reforestation of mined-out lands, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat said on Tuesday.

Minister Bharrat made the disclosure during the consideration of the estimates and expenditure at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he provided a breakdown of allocations under natural resources management.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and his staff at the ministry in the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

He explained that the reclamation and reforestation programme is aligned with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and targets degraded lands across several regions.

“There’s an allocation of $425 million for reclamation and reforestation projects… we have already done significant reclamation and reforestation in Region Eight, Region One and Region Ten, and we wish to extend this to other regions as well,” the minister said.

He noted that approximately 200 acres of land are expected to be maintained and reclaimed in 2026, and the initiative will employ at least 200 persons during the initial phase.

Among the areas being targeted are mined-out lands in Region Ten, including sections of the bauxite belt, where pilot projects such as bamboo cultivation are being explored to restore vegetation and generate economic opportunities.

The natural resources minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to expanding protected areas nationwide.

“Presently, we have about 8.4 per cent of our land mass under protection… we’ve made a commitment that by the end of 2026 we intend to take it up to 20 per cent and to achieve 30 per cent by 2030,” he said.

The 8.4% make up Guyana’s five protected areas, which include:

Kanuku Mountains : Known for high biodiversity, including over 400 bird species

: Known for high biodiversity, including over 400 bird species Shell Beach: Coastal nesting site for four turtle species

Coastal nesting site for four turtle species Kanashen Amerindian Protected Area (KAPA) : Guyana’s largest terrestrial protected area, managed by the Wai Wai people

(KAPA) Guyana’s largest terrestrial protected area, managed by the Wai Wai people Kaieteur National Park: Site of the famous 700-foot-plus waterfall, established in 1929

Site of the famous 700-foot-plus waterfall, established in 1929 Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation: A 3,716 𝑘𝑚2 protected area focused on sustainable forest management.

The $607 million allocation will fund activities including biodiversity assessments, establishment of monitoring bases, patrols, drone and satellite surveillance, and community engagement in conservation zones.

The minister said these measures are critical to safeguarding ecosystems while balancing economic development and responsible natural resource management.