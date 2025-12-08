$60M GE digital X-Ray system commissioned at Kumaka District Hospital

(December 06, 2025 – Barima-Waini) – Diagnostic services in Region One have been significantly enhanced with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art $GY 60M GE digital X-ray system at the Kumaka District Hospital.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony underscored the government’s commitment to modernising healthcare infrastructure and ensuring equitable access to world-class medical services across Guyana.

Dr Anthony highlighted that the installation of the digital X-ray machine marks a major leap forward from the outdated analogy, film-based systems that had been in use for decades.

“For many years, we struggled with old X-ray equipment, some as old as 25 to 30 years, which relied on films and darkroom processing. We therefore made a deliberate decision to phase out all analogy X-ray units and standardise modern digital systems across the country,” he said.

To support this national upgrade, the Ministry has adopted three internationally recognised imaging brands, Siemens, Philips, and GE (General Electric), as the national standard for digital radiography, citing their reliability and exemplary imaging quality. The new GE digital X-ray system installed at Kumaka is considered among the best in the country.

Substantial infrastructural and electrical works were completed to facilitate the new unit.

“These systems are extremely sensitive and require stable power. We installed specialised electrical wiring, voltage stabilisers, backup power systems, and a modern generator, ensuring that the X-ray service remains operational even during power outages,” Dr Anthony explained.

He further noted that staff are undergoing training to ensure efficient use and management of the advanced equipment.

“We are training the team here to fully operate and manage the system. Once the unit is fully operational, patients will no longer need to leave the sub-region for X-rays. The images produced will be of the highest quality,” he stated.

As part of additional upgrades, the Ministry will soon install a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). This system will allow digital images to be transmitted to specialist radiologists in Georgetown for expert interpretation, often within minutes.

“This capability ensures that doctors here can access specialist support whenever needed. It significantly improves diagnostic accuracy and patient care,” the Minister added.

Dr Anthony also revealed that the Ministry is currently piloting an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for automated X-ray interpretation at the Enmore Regional Hospital.

“There are AI systems today that can interpret X-rays with up to 99% accuracy. If our pilot proves successful, we intend to expand this technology to other hospitals, including Kumaka, allowing AI to assist in reading X-rays and other imaging studies,” he noted.

He reaffirmed that these investments form part of the government’s wider modernisation agenda aimed at strengthening regional health services and ensuring that all Guyanese, regardless of location, have access to timely, high-quality diagnostic care.

Meanwhile, Regional Vice Chairman Paul Pierre also commended the Ministry of Health for their continued investments in strengthening healthcare delivery across Region One. He emphasised that the commissioning of the digital X-ray system at Kumaka District Hospital reflects a broader commitment to improving health services even in the most remote communities.

“I can tell you that the number of health facilities built in some of our most remote areas tells a powerful story. We continue to see meaningful development, and it shows that the Guyana Government is serious about making healthcare accessible to all the people of Region One,” Pierre said.

He noted that the regional health system has progressed considerably compared to five or ten years ago.

“We recognise that health services have improved significantly over the years, and I can assure you that they will continue to improve,” he added. “As a member of the Regional Democratic Council, and in our recent budget discussions, I can say that a substantial portion of our proposed budget is being directed toward the health sector, toward training more health workers, nurses, doctors, and strengthening our services. That alone demonstrates that we have a bright future in healthcare.”

Pierre expressed gratitude to the Minister of Health and all regional health-sector partners for their continued efforts, noting that “Health is important. Without good health, there isn’t much to look forward to.” He added, “We are seeing real progress, and under this government, we can look forward to a stronger, more resilient health system and a more resilient country.”

Rawle Hendricks, Toshao of Santa Rosa Village, also commended the Government for its continued efforts to upgrade the health system and provide quality healthcare to the people of the Moruca Sub-District. He noted that he, along with the residents of Moruca, is eagerly anticipating the commissioning of the Moruca Regional Hospital, scheduled for 2027.

Also present at today’s commissioning ceremony were Dr Steven Cheefoon, Regional Health Officer for Region One; Michael Gouveia, Senior Operations Manager, Regional Health Services; Ms Elaine LaRose, Hospital Administrator; along with other doctors and medical professionals of the Kumaka District Hospital.