65 trained nurses, midwives for Region Nine

Some 65 persons from villages across Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are set to be trained as nurses and midwives over the coming months, to serve their respective communities.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo made the announcement during the recent Regional Toshaos’ Meeting. He reiterated His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to delivering all promises made during the election campaign.

Ministry of Health, Director General, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo at the Amerindian Hostel’s Conference Hall, Region Nine.

“I have no fear of saying this, the President said he made promises when he was going around campaigning. Those promises are captured in the manifesto and the manifesto is guiding the government to provide services. And we are already delivering, so I am asking you, pleading with you, you need to help us to ensure that we are putting all these things in place. Employing all these people, training all these people, I want you to help us to ensure you get the services that people are trained to deliver.”

Additionally, health care specialists including dentists, optometrists, ultrasound technicians, dermatologists, gynaecologists, paediatric surgeons and general surgeons will make regular visits to the communities in the region, Dr. Mahadeo stated.

He said care workers will provide services to residents 60 years and older in the comfort of their homes.

Residents of Region Nine at the Amerindian Hostel’s Conference Hall

The Government will also assist persons with eye diseases including cataract to be treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the Port Mourant National Ophthalmology Hospital or the Lethem Health facility.

Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) testing will also be provided to women in the region. He said cervical cancer is commonly high among Amerindian women.

The Government has already delivered 97 per cent of the drugs needed in the region, the Director General stated. He said health facilities will receive the remaining three per cent by the end of September.

Dr. Mahadeo said the Government has included a permanent medical training facility for villagers interested in a career in health department in the region.

Meanwhile, infrastructural works on the Aishalton, Sand creek, Annai and Karasabai hospitals will soon commence to facilitate surgeons visiting the region.

Shulinab has already received its first doctor, who will treat patients in nearby health centres.