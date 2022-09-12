650 persons to commence home construction in Region Two

─ as infrastructure works at Charity, Onderneeming get underway

Some 650 persons who were allocated house lots in the Charity and Onderneeming housing schemes on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, will be able to commence the construction of their homes by the end of the year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal gave this assurance on Sunday, when he visited and inspected works ongoing at Tract ‘B’ St Joseph, and Tract ‘A’ Buxton, Charity and Onderneeming Phase Four. Works being executed in the areas include land clearing, construction of roads, drainage channels, culverts and access bridges, as well as electricity and water distribution networks.

Minister Croal said despite the challenges with inclement weather and the difficulty with sourcing materials, contractors are on schedule to complete the first phase of the works in Charity by December.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacting with contractors

He assured that, “they [contractors] are moving ahead quickly and so, we are expecting that the initial infrastructure work must be completed by the end of this year. There are about 50 per cent in terms of creating the access for the plan that we have designed for this new charity area.”

Similarly, Minister Croal said works are moving ahead in Onderneeming; the road network is completed and the concrete drainage will commence shortly. He reported that persons will be able to identify their lots by the end of November.

Roadworks ongoing in the area

Overall, the two areas will be able to accommodate 1000 house lots, and will significantly reduce the backlog of applicants within the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) database.

Further, Minister Croal said the ministry will soon commence infrastructural works in the existing Onderneeming community. Charity, Lima Sands and Henrietta will also benefit from similar interventions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

