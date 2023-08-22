700 youths register for WIIN Youth Camp

Seven hundred youths across the country have registered to be meaningfully engaged and empowered in the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s groundbreaking initiative dubbed the Women Innovative and Investment Network (WIIN) Youth Camp.

This innovative programme not only promises to equip participants with valuable skills but also showcases the commitment of the administration to fostering forward-thinking and holistic youth development during the months of August and September.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud among young influencers

The WIIN Youth Camp, a one-of-a-kind initiative, is a reflection of the evolving needs of the modern world recognising the importance of empowering the younger generation with the skills required to navigate Guyana’s rapid development.

The initiative, designed to be accessible and inclusive, is open to youths aged 16 to 19. This emphasis on inclusivity aligns perfectly with the government’s efforts of providing equal opportunities for all.

The ministry is collaborating with Coursera, a renowned hub for online education. By utilising this platform, the WIIN Youth Camp will transcend geographical boundaries, bringing world-class education to the fingertips of participants.

Set against the backdrop of the country’s rapid development and integration of technology, the WIIN Youth Camp offers courses that mirror global demands. Thus, participants will be exposed to Graphic Design, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, and Social Media Marketing.

Participants have 30 days to complete the programme. The only requirement is internet access, a device, and an email address.

The training programme is slated to commence on Monday, August 28.

