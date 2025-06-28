75 Buxton residents awarded contracts for infrastructure, drainage works

Seventy-five residents of Buxton along the East Coast of Demerara have been awarded contracts by the Ministry of Public Works to complete several critical infrastructural and drainage works.

The contracts, announced on Thursday, include 75 drainage contracts for the North, South, and middle sections of Buxton, while contracts were issued for the maintenance of 25 bridges and 10 lots of roads.

Melina Sinclair, a mother of a disabled child, expressed profound gratitude for her contract.

She believes it will significantly boost the local economy and provide much-needed employment opportunities.

“I am very happy because currently, it costs a lot to send her to school. The Minister of Education would have done a lot to have special schools. However, with my child, I have to be a little more careful with her. So, this contract will help me to pay her school fees,” Sinclair told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another beneficiary, Compton Huntley, was pleasantly surprised when he was awarded a contract for a road project during the meeting with Minister Edghill.

Compton Huntley Interacts with Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

Huntley, who initially competed for a drainage-clearing contract, said, “I don’t have words to explain because this would be my first time getting a road project, so I am very happy about it,” Huntley said.

He commended the government for the initiative, stating that it provides an opportunity to enhance their lives and boost the community’s economic landscape.

The residents learned of the contracts during an afternoon consultation at Buxton’s Tipperary Hall with Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Thursday.

Minister Edghill emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting the community of Buxton.

“We are going to make a move to put you back on track environmentally and also create employment and empowerment,” he stated.

Minister of Public Works during the community meeting at Buxton’s Tipperary Hall

Minister Edghill underscored the government’s inclusive approach to development, noting, “We have delivered development without discrimination. When I first came to Buxton after President Ali became president, one of the main concerns was the roads. We immediately worked on connector roads, all the main arteries along the East Coast, including Buxton.”

The government remains dedicated to enhancing Guyana’s infrastructure and creating employment opportunities to improve the quality of life for all Guyanese.