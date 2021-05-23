$75M for heavy-duty bridge, other infrastructure at Leguan –Min Dharamlall

Some $75 million has been allocated to build a heavy-duty bridge, a reinforced concrete culvert with sluice doors and other works in Leguan, Region Three.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall made this disclosure on Saturday, during an outreach to the island.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

Speaking to DPI, the Minister said the works would improve access for farmers, reducing both time and costs as they go about their business.

“Leguan is heavily agriculturally dependent and so we have noticed that some bridges have to be repaired in one area at Thierens. We are going to be doing a heavy-duty bridge.

There is evidence of the bridge sinking, there is evidence of erosion. So, that is something that we have to do very soon and we have since tendered for it, and a contract will be signed to have that done shortly,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall said since taking office, the PPP/C Government has made significant investments to ensure that the country becomes an agriculture powerhouse. This led to the removal of value-added tax in the poultry industry among other measures, which the Government promised while on the hustings.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and his team inspecting bridges in Leguan, Region Three.

The works are among many interventions the Government will provide to not only benefit farmers, but the wider country.

“The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority as well, they’re doing a bridge a bit further up for the entrance to the cultivation area in an area called Henrietta.

We also have a reinforced concrete culvert with sluice doors on the culvert or the tube would be constructed – that too will aid in the proper drainage. To a large extent, there has to be some revetment work to be done as well,” he added.

To this end, Minister Dharamlall commended the Agriculture Ministry for the support it has provided to farmers. Following the completion of these works, he said Leguan will experience massive transformation as expected by the Government.

Additionally, $2 million worth of crusher run will be provided to both Wakenaam and Leguan to aid in the maintenance of their roads. Roads at DeWillem, Goed Intent, Stewartville, Tuschen, Parika among others are expected to be constructed and rehabilitated.