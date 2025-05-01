78 Walton Hall families now legal landowners

Seventy Eight families from Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast in Region Two finally became landowners on Thursday after waiting decades for titles to their land, during a distribution exercise.

The exercise was spearheaded by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, SC, Mohabir Anil Nandlall addresses concerns of residents

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with Sanita Singh who was among the large gathering at the Walton Hall Mandir to uplift their transport.

The 50 years old woman was visibly emotional and explained that she has been waiting for the moment to receive her document.

Sanita Singh, resident of Walton Hall

“I can now process a loan to build my own home. This has only been possible through the government and I’m so happy,” Singh expressed.

Another recipient, Anthony Roopchan said, “I feel proud as a father to own the land. I can pass this on to my children now. It would be nice to give them something of value.”

Anthony Roopchan, Resident of Walton Hall

Harry Persaud also told DPI that he is very delighted to receive his transport and promised to uphold his obligation as a resident by paying his rates and taxes.

With legal documentation in hand, residents are now empowered to access bank loans, pass down property to their children, sell land at higher values, or gift it during their lifetimes. These previously unattainable privileges mark a transformative shift in their personal and economic futures.

Harry Persaud, resident of Walton Hall

“After 80 years, you will get your land title. You are the first generation living on these lands who will be the recipient of a formal legal title,” Minister Nandlall to the residents.

He explained that during a previous outreach when the government was in opposition it was discovered that the entire village of Walton Hall was under the ownership of a now-defunct cooperative society.

Over time, the body became inactive and its members passed away, rendering current occupants squatters.

The government has fully subsidised the legal process from land surveying to valuation and legal fees.

Each plot in the village was surveyed at a cost of $100,000, a fee covered by the State to ensure affordability and accessibility for residents.

A resident receives his land title

“There is no greater way of empowering a people than to give them legal ownership for lands that they occupy,” the minister stated.

The attorney general said the process is ongoing and more residents are encouraged to come forward to claim their titles.

“The sooner persons come forward, the sooner they can feel that excitement of owning their lands, because it is a tedious process to reach this point,” the legal affairs minister added.

The new Deeds and Commercial Registry building opened recently in Suddie has also been made available to assist with land ownership matters.

The initiative does not end with homestead lots. According to officials, once the distribution of residential plots is completed, cultivation plots will also be allocated to farmers in the area to support agricultural development in the region.

The process is continuing and approximately 180 transports are currently being processed for the remaining villagers. The Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Legal Affairs is conducting similar exercises in Regions Four, Five and Six.

Also in attendance were Ms. Nandranie Coonjah, Member of Parliament, Ms. Vilma De Silva, Regional Chair of Region Two, Mr. Humace Oodit, Regional Vice-Chair of Region Two, Mr. Madanlall Ramraj, Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Ms. Azeena Baksh, Registrar of Deeds, among others.

