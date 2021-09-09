$800M joint business opens doors in Guyana

─ Gov’t welcomes private sector development

An $800 million investment was on Wednesday launched as IBIS Construction Equipment Sales and Rentals (ICON) officially opened its doors. The investment is a joint venture between FT Farfan of Trinidad and Tobago and the Farfan & Mendes Group of Guyana.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, delivering remarks said Government welcomes private sector development for the modernisation and transformation of Guyana.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP

“We see ourselves as policy makers, people who create the incentives, help to determine the correct architecture and climate and environment and allows the private sector to get their feet in, do what they know to do and to help lift this country to greatness.”

The Minister said Guyana is set for take-off not only in oil and gas but in other sectors. He made specific mention to the construction sector and the vision Government has to transform the country. With that, he urged heads of the company to work along with Government to prepare Guyanese for the construction boom.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, and Chairman of ICON Mr. Andrew Mendes examining some of the equipment offered by ICON

“Partner with the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training so that we could have more people equipped and trained to operate because the more people that are looking for a work, means more equipment would be sold, people would genuinely want to buy more,” the Minister encouraged.

Chairman of ICON, Mr. Andrew Mendes said the company is elated to be operating in Guyana with industry-leading brands and be part of the continued development and growth of such a dynamic market.

However, he said the company also intends to build the capacity of Guyanese to be part of the business.

ICON building

“Farfan and Mendes has always been committed to community and part of that community and it is important for us and everything that we have done. While we may bring in experienced people from outside, to build the capacity of our people, so that they can take over the rolls, that is only transient. It is bringing in that expertise from the outside to help build our capacity as a business and that has applied to ICON in every way,” he stated.

Some of the equipment offered by ICON

ICON will be a one stop shop for all heavy-duty construction equipment sales and rentals in Guyana. They will offer world renowned brands such as JCB, Milwaukee and Lincoln Electric among others.