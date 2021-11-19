$82M Fort Island stelling on track for December deadline

Works on the construction of the Fort Island stelling in Region Three is about 54 per cent complete. This was disclosed by the civil engineer attached to the Transport and Harbour Department, Eric Morris.

Morris said based on the pace of work, the stelling is on track for its December deadline. The project is being undertaken by IB Contracting Services.

Upon completion, the $82 million stelling will spur economic activity on the island where farming and fishing are the main sources of income. With the pandemic slowing up economies worldwide, the stelling will benefit the 95 persons who reside of Fort Island and over 200 persons from the catchment areas.

Aside from that, several persons from the island are employed, assisting with the construction of the stelling.

When Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill visited the island back in September, long-time resident of the island, Pretty Debideen, had explained how the stelling would benefit residents.

“When the stelling is done, persons can go out there and sell at the stelling and they (will) get a daily income… When the stelling build and if the ferry will be landing here, it would encourage more tourism. Persons would take the ferry to come here and whatever we have to sell here, you will showcase it to get it sell.

“The stelling was the backbone of Fort Island years ago where all the residents used to go out there … you used to get your cow milk and boil corn and that is what I want to bring back since we will be having a new stelling,” she said.

Minister Edghill had visited the project to get a first-hand look at the nature of work to be undertaken. During his stop, the Minister assured residents that government will continue to work to improve their quality of lives.