85 per cent hinterland, riverine communities accessing Guyana learning channel

Acknowledging that distance learning can transform education delivery nationwide, the Ministry of Education has ensured that the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC) is accessible to 85 per cent of the hinterland and riverine communities.



Since her appointment, Minister Priya Manickchand embarked on the revitalisation and rebranding of the learning channel and the establishment of the EdYou FM Radio Station.



A national project by the GLC which commenced in 2021, saw 55-inch smart televisions, solar power, and satellite connectivity being provided to every primary school in the hinterland and riverine communities.



The intention is to ensure that all students benefit from a channel that is dedicated to airing timetabled educational content, that aligns with the local curriculum for every grade.

It will improve the level of blended learning that takes place in schools, where teachers can employ more audio-visual approaches to schooling.

The programme is expected to be completed this month and every hinterland community will be connected to the channel, benefitting hundreds of students residing in those areas.



Areas such as Berbice, Bartica, Lower East Bank, Lower East Coast, West Bank Demerara, and Georgetown could also access the channel on Atlantic Cable and E-Net cable. Additionally, the ministry’s EdYou FM Radio Station currently has a presence in the 10 administrative regions, including in Kurukabaru and parts of Arasawa – two villages in the North Pakaraima Mountains joining Kato.



It is also available in both sub-regions of Region Eight and all the sub-districts of Region One.



The radio station is also transmitting in Kamarang and the signal is expected to reach riverine communities along the Mazaruni River, including Paruima, Waramadong, Kako, Jawalla, Phillipai, and Imbaimadai, among others, benefitting thousands of students and residents alike.



In Region Nine, the radio station is also transmitting in central Lethem and nearby communities such as Nappi, Moco Moco, Manari, and St. Ignatius among others; Annai and Karasabai in the North Rupununi and Aishalton in the deep South Rupununi are also benefitting.



Only recently, 12 teachers from schools across the coast graduated from the Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education offered by the Indira Ghandi Open University (IGNOU) through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).



The one-year course saw the educators being trained in key components of distance education delivery such as television, radio, and smart classrooms.



