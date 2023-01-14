$865M in road contracts awarded for Leguan Island

-28 new roads to be constructed

Residents of Leguan, Region Three, will soon benefit from major enhancements to their communities with the awarding of 28 road contracts on Friday.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Hon. Deodat Indar, engaged contractors and residents on Friday

The contracts, valued at $865 million, will see ten contractors from the island working to build 8.1 kilometres of road in various communities across the island.

Works ongoing at the Leguan stelling

This forms part of government’s commitment to ensuring development in all parts of the country.

Speaking during an engagement at the Leguan Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) office, Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar urged contractors to ensure the work is completed within the stipulated time and to work in a way that minimises inconvenience to the residents.

He also reminded contractors of the ministry’s standards for road construction.

The minister pointed out that it was impractical to bid for contracts they were incapable of executing.

“I am in no mood to push any elephant up any stairs. I am not dealing with contractors who bid for their contracts, and then when it is in their hands and it’s time for them to execute it, it’s hard,” he expressed.

He also addressed contractors’ concerns about the supply and demand of resources on the island, and cases of suppliers inflating the price of construction materials.

Minister Indar also encouraged the contractors to employ residents from the island, so that they may benefit.

Among the projects, is the Leguan Stelling, which is expected to be completed by June.

The construction of the roads is part of a collaboration among the Public Works, Housing and Water, and Local Government and Regional Development ministries.

In 2022, the ministries embarked on a joint venture to identify which roads were in disrepair and needed immediate intervention.

Some 1,100 roads were identified, a number of which are currently under construction in various regions across Guyana.

