$891M investment to drive healthcare transformation through Mount Sinai partnership

The People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Government is investing $891 million in the major transformation of the country’s healthcare system through a strategic partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System and additional support from Hess Corporation.

The investment forms part of a broader modernisation drive aimed at strengthening primary healthcare, expanding specialised treatment and improving hospital systems nationwide.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

During the consideration of the 2026 budget estimates on Friday, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the collaboration is already delivering measurable improvements and will continue through to 2030.

“We have been working with Mount Sinai, and they have been working with our local doctors to ensure that we can improve the quality of healthcare that we are providing across the country,” Dr Anthony stated.

While Guyana is contributing $891 million, the majority of the financing for the initiative will be provided by Hess Corporation.

One of the most significant achievements under the programme has been a nationwide screening initiative targeting students at the nursery, primary and secondary levels.

Some 80,000 children have already been screened, strengthening early detection and intervention efforts.

The partnership has also supported improvements at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), enhancing operational systems and productivity.

“They are also helping us to oversee the implementation of the electronic health records at the Georgetown Public Hospital. They have been giving us technical oversight in that area,” the minister explained.

Moreover, Mount Sinai has provided technical support for the preparation and planning of Guyana’s future oncology centre. It has done the groundwork for a neurological and stroke care centre. Background studies and technical assessments for these specialised facilities have already been completed.

Clinical standards are also being strengthened, with new national guidelines being developed for the management of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. They aim is to improve the country’s response to major non-communicable diseases.

Further reforms involve hiring Ernst & Young to update the Materials Management Unit, working with Northwell Health, and ongoing investment in crucial electronic health systems.

“We are lifting the quality of care across the country. Through this partnership, we have several things that we are doing, from primary healthcare screening to specialised services and clinical guidelines,” Dr Anthony highlighted.

The Mount Sinai partnership represents one of the most comprehensive healthcare reform initiatives currently underway, positioning Guyana to deliver a more efficient and specialised care to citizens nationwide.