900 students to benefit from rehabilitated Anna Regina Secondary

Approximately 900 students of Anna Regina Secondary School, Region Two, will soon benefit from a spacious environment conducive to learning, with the signing of a $227.9 million contract to rehabilitate and extend the school.

To guarantee that children nationwide have access to the resources required for a top-notch education, the government has made strategic investments in the equitable distribution of educational resources.

Regional Chairman, Vilma DeSilva, Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack, contractor, and other officials

The upgrading of the approximately 50-year-old building is part of the government’s mission of ensuring students are comfortably housed countrywide to receive a quality education.

The contract to rehabilitate the learning facility was awarded to Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Services by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and stipulates nine months for completion.

Anna Regina Secondary School was the first in the region to offer the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) subjects, with the launching of the programme in 2021.

It was awarded the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) School of the Year 2022 by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The government has allocated $94.4 billion for the education sector this year. Some $12.4 billion of that total has been set aside for the building, rehabilitation, expansion, and maintenance of educational facilities nationwide.

Similarly, a $23.7 million contract was signed recently for the construction of Mashabo Nursery School in the region.

Additionally, the region will benefit from capital works, with the signing of $53.4 million in contracts.

