960 residents benefitting from new $60.6M water system at Waramadong, Region Seven

A $60.6 million water distribution system was commissioned in Waramadong, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven on Thursday, providing adequate access to potable water for some 960 residents.

The scope of the project includes the drilling of a new potable water well to a depth of 120 metres, the installation of 3000 metres of PVC pipes, 80 service connections, the construction of a 20-feet elevated metal trestle with storage tanks, the installation of a photovoltaic pumping system, and a galvanised chain-link fence.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal highlighted the investments made in the water sector across Region Seven over the past three years.

To date, some $700 million has been invested to provide first-time access to thousands of residents in the region.

This has resulted in water systems being completed in Kurutuku, Kamarang, Jawalla, Kako, Tasserene, Kaikan, and Isseneru, while Kangaruma’s system was rehabilitated during 2021 and 2022.

Additionally, interventions this year include a new water supply system in Quebenang, Jawalla (Left Bank), Paruima, Dagg Point, Westerbeck, and Five Mile, Bartica.

According to Minister Croal, the population with access to potable water in Region Seven in 2020 was just 3,818 persons, which accounted for 34 per cent of the entire population.

“With the interventions undertaken in 2021, 2022, and the current projects for 2023, the population with access to water will increase to almost 10,000 persons, which is 85 per cent at the end of 2023,” he noted.

Minister Croal underscored that as part of the government’s commitment to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Six, projects will also be undertaken in other communities within the region to ensure 100 per cent access by 2025.

“We want everybody to live a better quality of life… regardless of where you are located, all must benefit from the resources of the state and that is no different for those in Region Seven,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailall said despite some challenges encountered during the drilling of the well, the contractor was able to deliver the project promptly. The well can last up to 100 years, and the pump can function for up to 20 years.

The hinterland service director noted that the water is clean and suitable for drinking and other uses. It was water tested, and the quality is of an excellent standard.

Jailall also highlighted the need for the residents to maintain the system so that it can sustain the village.

This year, the sum of $1.7 billion was allocated for the completion of wells and distribution networks in the hinterland.

