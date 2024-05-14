$963 M in contracts signed for police capital projects

The Ministry of Home Affairs has embarked on a significant transformation of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) infrastructure with the signing of contracts totalling $963,829,709 for capital projects.

These projects, signed on Monday, encompass the construction and rehabilitation of police stations and wharves across Regions One, Three, Four, and Six.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, and other representatives from the ministry and contracting companies

In Region One, the Imbotero Police Station will undergo reconstruction for $144,900,000, with two new wharves at Mabaruma and Morawhanna to be constructed for a total of $111,997,350.

In Region Three, major infrastructural works totalling $88,942,350 will be carried out at the Den Amstel Police Station. Region Four will witness the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt, Beterverwagting, and Mahaica Police Stations, with a combined investment of $386,442,767.

Additionally, the highway patrol base will be upgraded to a police station for $121,687,160.

In Region Six, the Orealla Police Station will undergo complete rehabilitation works amounting to $109,860,082.

Permanent Secretary Ally and representatives from a contracting company signing one of the contracts

The contracts were signed in the ministry’s boardroom between Permanent Secretary Andre Ally and the contractors in the presence of Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

Minister Benn emphasised the importance of timely completion and adherence to quality standards, warning of consequences for non-compliance.

“All projects should be completed at or within the budget. There should not be any surprises. We’ve noticed some issues with the time and the quality, which seem to stem from a lack of attention to the contract’s distinct terms and conditions. Its crucial that we all, as a team, understand and adhere to these conditions for successful project delivery.” Minister Benn stressed.

The minister added that stern actions will be taken against those contractors who fail to comply with the ministry.

“We terminated a few contracts last month because people didn’t take us seriously. We were not the first government agency to do that. But we are coming under tremendous pressure to meet what is called the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP),” the minister recounted.

Minister Benn emphasised the importance of open communication between contractors and the ministry, urging them to promptly report any issues encountered during the construction process.

Additionally, he stressed the critical need to ensure the safety of workers at all times by providing them with the necessary safety gear.

