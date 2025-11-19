A Future Leader: President Ali Meets 10-Year-Old Aspiring President

By: Britany Roberts

On this day dedicated to celebrating positive role models, International Men’s Day, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday met with a remarkable ten-year-old, Treyson Mahadeo, who has big aspirations of one day becoming a President.

Treyson, who lives in B Field Sophia, walked into the meeting with confidence and his questions ready for His Excellency.

“Good afternoon, sir. I wanted to ask you what do you do for your President job? How exactly hard is it?”, Mahadeo noted.

President Ali shared that leadership is less about difficulty and more about commitment.

“Once you have commitment, once you work hard, right, and as the President, you have to be able to love people, you have to be able to listen to people, you have to be able to work at every level…”, President Ali said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and ten-year-old Treyson Mahadeo share a photo-moment on Tuesday

President Ali spoke about the joy he finds in serving others and reminded the young student that success comes from determination, loving what you do and meaningful work.

When Treyson revealed his dreams of becoming a president, scientist or engineer, the President encouraged him to build a strong foundation through education and consistent effort. Treyson shared with President Ali that although he likes to read in his school’s library, books are limited.

“We don’t have many books…some kids are not able to afford books, I prefer that every child has an opportunity to be able to read,” young Treyson said.

President Ali noted his statement and commended Treyson on his selflessness and compassion for others.

“You know what’s beautiful about that? That I’m asking you questions about what you think, and you’re thinking about everyone else. And that’s a good quality…That’s a quality that makes you an exceptional person,” President Ali said.

It was an ideal reflection of what International Men’s Day celebrates: boys and men who uplift others, think beyond themselves, and who embody integrity and compassion.