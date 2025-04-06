‘A place to call our own’ – another 11 Lethem residents turn homeowners

Owning a home is a life long dream for many Guyanese, but for Sharla Hernandez, that dream became a reality on Friday when she received the keys to her new two-bedroom home in Culvert City, Lethem.

She was among 11 beneficiaries of the Lethem Housing Support Programme who were handed keys to their newly constructed homes.

“I’m very happy and pleased. I haven’t had a property to call my own and this is the first time,” the single mother of four said.

Sharla Hernandez and her children after receiving the keys to her new home

She and her children had been living in a property she was caretaking for someone else.

“It is a very good feeling to have something to own, and call it yours and you don’t have that feeling where you will be put out one day without having a place to go to,” she added.

Hernandez explained that while the process had its challenges, she is satisfied with the outcome.

“I requested that I wanted the house to be built under the ministry’s [supervision] because for a single parent it would be difficult to deal with contractors so I didn’t want that headache. The contractor was very cooperative” the woman explained.

She said she plans to move in immediately once all utilities including electricity and water are installed.

For Feona Thomas and family, the moment is also a dream come true.

“My kids and I are very excited to move in. My son is nine years old and he always ask “Mommy when we are going to have our own home?” So he is super excited,” the young mother told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Feona Thomas after receiving the keys to her home

Thomas works at the Lethem Regional Hospital and currently resides in one of the staff quarters at the facility.

She expressed her gratitude to the government for implementing the initiative that enables low-income earners like herself to own a home.

Another beneficiary Yimochi Melville expressed similar sentiments after receiving the keys to his new home.

Melville and his family is currently living in a home owned by his father.

He said, “it’s good to have my own home. This is very welcoming for me and my family and we are excited about it.

Yimochi Melville and his daughter after receiving their home

The Lethem Housing Support Programme was conceptualised by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to benefit 600 residents.

Under the initiative, the government is providing $1 million in support for each home. It is also partnering with commercial banks, which are offering loans of $2 million at an interest rate of 3.5 per cent to landowners for the remaining cost.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal officially handed over the keys during a housing outreach in the region.

He explained that based on the response, 100 homes were awarded and contractors assigned.

Another beneficiary Don Melville and his daughter cutting the ribbon to commission his new home in the presence of Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen

So far, 65 homes have been handed over, in addition to the 11 most recently delivered. The remaining houses are at various stages of completion.

He said “By the end of April, we will reach the point of completing 100.”

Construction on another 60 homes is expected to begin soon. Minister Croal also noted that engagements were held with the commercial banks to streamline the approval process, in response to concerns raised by prospective homeowners.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

