Action plan underway for remainder of $30B GuySuCo bond – Dr. Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh says the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing an action plan for the disbursement of the remainder of the $30 billion Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) bond.

The Minister made this announcement while responding to questions posed by Opposition MP, Hon. Annette Ferguson during the 12th sitting of the National Assembly Monday.

“Given the state in which the sugar industry was inherited after five years of complete neglect and abandon by the APNU+AFC, our Government has expressed very clearly, our commitment to revitalise and restructure the industry to support the achievement of a diversified and modern sugar industry. One that is sustainable and economically viable,” Dr. Singh said.

He revealed that $17.5 billion has already been drawn down by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), with net trustee fees of $121 million.

The bond was secured under the APNU+AFC, backed by a sovereign guarantee, committing the Government to paying an interest rate of 4.75 per cent, despite the treasury bills would only cost about one per cent.

“Had the Government at that time raised the relevant financing at one per cent instead of the 4.75 per cent, the cost savings that would have been incurred would have been in the vicinity of $2.1 billion,” Dr. Singh told the National Assembly.

He also pointed out that Government is bound to this exorbitant interest rate, as the bond includes a clause which prevents or penalises early repayment of the instrument.

The Finance Minister revealed that the total amount paid by NICIL to the bond-holders to date is $5.152 billion. He said the PPP/C Government was astonished to find that NICIL was servicing the bond using the bond’s own proceeds.

Dr. Singh added that due to the sovereign guarantee, the Government had to start making payments under the bond, which amounted to $4.019 billion. This comprised the principal of $3.41 billion, interest of $606 million, and payment of agency and trustee fees amounting to $1.57 million each.

Minister Singh said the bond’s tenure is five years.