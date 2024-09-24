Advances in ICT and Connectivity for Guyana’s Hinterland and Remote Communities

The Office of the Prime Minister, through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), continues to make landmark strides in expanding Information and Communication Technology (ICT) access to hinterland and remote communities. The ongoing ICT Access and e-Services for Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities (HPRC) Project has been instrumental in bringing high-speed internet connectivity, essential services, and new opportunities to the nation’s indigenous communities.

This initiative aligns with Guyana’s broader national development strategy, where digital inclusion is central to improving education, healthcare, economic growth, and governance for all citizens, regardless of geographic location.

Infrastructure and Expansion Updates

The Office of the Prime Minister has made significant strides in providing high-speed internet connections to over 240 plus hinterland, remote, and rural communities. This initiative aims to deliver bandwidth speeds of 250 Mbps or more, ensuring that underserved areas gain access to critical online resources for education, healthcare, and communication.

To date, 144 communities, representing 57% of the targeted 253, have already received at least one high-speed internet connection. A total of 323 connections have been installed across ICT hubs, schools, and health facilities in multiple regions. This includes 100 connections at ICT hubs, 137 connections at schools, and 86 connections at health facilities.

The project has been implemented in phases, with current efforts centred on Regions 8, 9, and 10. Earlier phases covered areas in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Region 7 is scheduled for high-speed connectivity installations in October, with follow-up visits planned for previously visited regions in November and December.

The government has successfully operationalised 113 ICT hubs, providing critical access points for residents to engage in online services. These hubs are complemented by an additional 22 hubs currently under construction, with six hubs nearing completion, bringing more communities into the digital fold.

Approximately 99 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) high-speed internet connections have been installed, ensuring that communities receive stable, high-quality internet. The LEO technology has proven crucial in overcoming the geographic barriers that once isolated these regions from the digital world.

Sustainability is also a key focus, with the installation of photovoltaic systems at 114 locations, generating 570 kW of clean energy to power the ICT hubs. These solar-powered systems are particularly important in areas with limited or unreliable access to the national grid, ensuring continuous operation of the ICT hubs regardless of local energy constraints.

Investments in Human Capital

As part of the government’s ongoing commitment to bridging the digital divide, total investment in the hinterland regions’ ICT infrastructure has been unprecedented. Human capital development has been central to the success of the ICT initiative. To date, 129 ICT hub managers have been trained to oversee the operation of these hubs, while 31 photovoltaic technicians and 32 ICT technicians have been trained to maintain the solar systems and digital equipment.

Additionally, 723 residents and 38 participants of the HPRC project have received basic ICT training, enabling them to take full advantage of the services available at the hubs and develop their digital skills. These comprehensive efforts are equipping hinterland communities with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world, effectively narrowing the gap between urban and rural technological capabilities.

Looking Ahead: Building a Digital Future for All

The advancements in ICT across Guyana’s hinterland are part of a broader, forward-looking strategy to create a digitally inclusive society. As more hubs come online and more communities gain access to high-speed internet, the positive impacts of digital connectivity are expected to ripple throughout Guyana, fostering economic resilience, improving education, and ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the digital age.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

