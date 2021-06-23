AG delivers 360 relief hampers to flood-ravaged St. Cuthbert’s Mission

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, on Tuesday delivered 360 food and sanitation hampers to flood-affected residents of St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Minister Nandlall’s distribution is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to support communities severely affected by the nationwide flooding. The hampers were prepared by the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority, an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall and a farmer who lost his crop due to the flooding

“We know that you have suffered untold and irreparable damage, that all your crops have been lost, your homes, some of them have been destroyed; buildings have been destroyed.

Millions of dollars not only in your community but right across the country have been lost because of this flood.”

He said further, that the unprecedented flooding is a consequence of climate change, noting that like Guyana, communities in Suriname are also inundated.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil engages this resident.

“As a Government, all we can do in these moments is to empathise with you; to assure you that we are here and that we will continue to be here whenever there are disasters of whatever kind.”

The Attorney General recalled that President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has declared the flooding a national disaster. This status now enables Guyana to seek assistance from regional and international organisations. As soon as that support materialises, the Minister gave assurances that the Government will ensure it reaches St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission residents collect their hampers

The AG informed the residents that the National Assembly has recently approved a $23 billion supplementary budget. From this sum, $10 billion has been allocated for immediate flood relief to help the people to get back to their livelihoods. The money, teh AG said, is being processed.

In an invited comment, 34-year-old labourer, Mr. Fernando Dundas told DPI that due to the flood, productivity in St. Cuthbert’s has significantly decreased. This, he said, has made it hard for cash to flow.

Ms. Cassie Joaner, 21, said many farmers in the community have lost hundreds of thousands in cash crop and other produce, and are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Flood relief hampers for St. Cuthbert’s Mission residents

Mr. John Simon, a retiree, said since his wife died eight months ago, it has been a struggle to get by daily. The 70-year-old man, who is also a former Toshao, told DPI that the assistance from the Government is welcomed. He, like other residents, thanked the PPP/C Administration for its timely contribution.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General committed to revisiting the community in the near future. He said he is steadfast in building relationships in the community with the aim of improving the lives of the residents. AG Nandlall was accompanied by the community’s Toshao, Mr. Timothy Andrews and a small team.