AG lauds successful Guyana Cricket Board election

─ after 15-year standoff

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has lauded the successful holding of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) election, which, he said, will now bring order and move Guyana’s cricket forward.

The much-anticipated election was held last weekend and saw the appointment of a new president and executive.

The Attorney General said the Cricket Board had been stuck in controversy for more than 15 years.

“We had to go to the Parliament and pass a Cricket Administration Act, and it has been marred in litigation. Persons were holding offices in the GCB for over 15 years, by virtue not of the ballot, but by virtue of court orders, which they were able to get from the court system through various initiatives,” the AG said recently.

The election was presided over by Cricket Ombudsman, Attorney Kamal Ramkarran, who, the AG said, did an exceptional job.

“Everything wouldn’t last for long, and that use of the court system to remain in office came to an end. It would have come to an end; I told the players that, that after a while, every rope has an end, and finally those cricket elections were finally held, and a new body was democratically elected,” he stated.

The Legal Affairs Minister said he is hoping for a responsible cricket administration that will represent accountability and transparency. Those traits, he said, were absent for many years.

“Finally, the curtains have come down, and that period is now behind us, and we have some fresh blood, some respectable people and I hope that they can put their shoulders to the wheel and they can push the cricketing agenda forward.”

AG Nandlall said cricket has always been a unifying force in Guyana, and he hopes that the new administration delivers a better “cricketing environment”, especially for the youth.

He hopes too that the change in administration locally would help push the West Indies team to the top of the cricketing ladder.

The Attorney General said the inconsistencies and allegations of discriminatory practices must end. AG Nandlall noted that there is a management problem in Caribbean cricket. He hopes the changes taking place in the GCB could be an impetus that would see a revolution in cricket administration across the region.