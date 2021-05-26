Agri. Ministry hosts Independence Seed and Seedling Distribution Drive

–on the occasion of Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary

The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday hosted its inaugural Independence Seed and Seedling Distribution Drive in observance of Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary.

The exercise targeted Georgetown residents, and aimed at fostering the establishment of kitchen gardens in the backyard of every home.

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha while delivering remarks

Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, in his address said the Ministry took the decision to promote the Government’s plan to get everyone involved in agriculture this independence anniversary.

“Although this event might be viewed as a simple exercise, it is important to us as a Ministry and as a country. Today we’ve restarted something that existed many years ago. This exercise should not be seen as a simple seed distribution exercise. Today we are promoting what we intend to do because we are experiencing a revolution in the agriculture sector.

Over the last few months, the Government has demonstrated the way agriculture should be done, by first instilling in the people the importance of planting and returning to the field. With agriculture, we intend to create jobs, create wealth, and most importantly create food security. A number of countries in the Region are once again looking to Guyana to take up that leading role in agriculture and we must ensure every citizen is empowered and given the necessary resources to get involved.”

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha hands over a seedling to one of the persons who attended the event

The distribution, which was held at the Ministry’s head office, attracted persons from Georgetown, the East Coast Demerara and other parts of Region Four. The people were eager to receive a variety of fruit and vegetable seeds and seedlings, including cherry, guava, carambola (five-finger), and passion fruit. They also received cucumber, poi, sweet and hot peppers, bora, and boulanger seeds.

Minister Mustapha told the gathering at the Ministry that Guyana is once again playing a lead role in agriculture in CARICOM.

“Guyana is once again taking the spotlight and playing that leading role on agriculture in CARICOM, and as the leader, we should ensure our actions are a reflection of our words. So, I’m inviting all Guyanese to come on board because we all have a part to play to advance the sector.

We have the capacity, the resources, and the experience to emerge as the next agriculture powerhouse in this part of the hemisphere,” Minister Mustapha said.

He also revealed the Ministry will be hosting similar exercises across the country.

Meanwhile, Director-General at the Ministry, Mr. Madanlall Ramraj said while space is often limited in the city, residents can still utilise the smallest spaces to plant.

“Last week Minister Mustapha met residents from East Ruimveldt and encouraged them to supplement their income by developing kitchen gardens. In Georgetown, space is often limited but some amount of planting can be done.

Today’s activity gives us the opportunity to get back to the land. We thought it necessary to have an event targeting Georgetown because we believe that persons residing in the city should also be involved in agriculture,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Mr. Jagnarine Singh expressed similar sentiments. He said in addition to supplementing household income, developing kitchen gardens will also improve the nutritional intake of every household. He also said the distribution exercise is particularly significant as it is being done during the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables.