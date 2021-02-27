Agri. Ministry investing $27.9M to boost extension services, expand productivity

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha says agriculturists can expect massive improvements in the delivery of extension services with the allocation of $27.9 million, through the PPP/C Government’s $383.1 billion 2021 Budget.

During an interview with DPI on Friday, he said during numerous outreaches and interactions with farming communities nationwide, it was discovered that these services were lacking over the past years, and farmers did not receive adequate support from the Ministry.

“I have recognised that the last Government failed our farmers when it came to extension services. Farmers were not accessing the service. They were not satisfied with the service and this meant they could not increase production or productivity.”

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha said the APNU/AFC Government’s callous approach to the sector left farmers in dire need of crucial services.

Therefore, he would spearhead a drastic change in the provision of extension services, particularly through the agriculture state agencies.

Minister Mustapha said the first step in this plan is to ensure that extension officers have access to better transportation to widen their coverage.

To this end, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) would expend $4 million to purchase all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for the Mahaica-Berbice and Potaro-Siparuni districts.

In addition, for the first time, the Barima-Waini (Region One) and Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) would receive ATVs provided by the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC) to enhance extension services in those regions.

The New GMC will also procure motorcycles for Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten at a value of $13 million.

Another $10.9 million investment will be made to improve the Extension of the Regional Agricultural Department and Fisheries Department in Regions One and Nine through the Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Development Project.

Minister Mustapha said the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and NAREI would also improve their advisory and traceability system through the purchase of about 255 electronic Tablets. Those devices would enhance monitoring, provide more efficient data collection, extension services and farm traceability.

Already, through the 2020 Emergency Budget, the GLDA has expended almost $10 million to purchase ATVs to boost extension services in several regions. Minister Mustapha handed over the vehicles earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Ministry will also implement a new extension programme based on the recommendations from the “Institutional Analysis of the Agricultural Extension Systems in Guyana” done in 2020.