Agricola to get major facelift, drainage works to begin next week

The community of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, is set to benefit from a major facelift, as a massive beautification project is set to commence there next week.

Among the developmental works outlined, several major drains have already been identified for clearing, to kick-start the clean-up campaign.

The significant undertaking is in keeping with promises made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who visited the area on February 26 to chart a future that will give young people the best possibilities, as well as transform the community.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar made a follow-up visit on Tuesday and consulted with residents, bringing them up to date with the president’s plan.

Several residents are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the project and told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the community has not received support of this nature prior.

Living in the community for over 30 years, Carol Bollers said “we are really satisfied and we are grateful because he was here today…I think the government is making progress because you can see from time-to-time things [are] being done.”

Mother of four, Sonia Hope, whose house was recently destroyed by fire, will also receive materials to rebuild her home.

“I must say thanks because I am really in need of it, I have four children and I live nowhere,” an elated Hope stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Indar assured residents of the government’s commitment to providing better drainage to prevent flooding in communities in keeping with the PPP/C Manifesto promises.

“I want the people in the community to get the work and do the work. So, from next week, we are going to start this process. We will do the documents this week,” he said.

Engineers have already inspected the works and the cost to carry out the project is currently being examined.

“Based on that, we will split the work to make sure everybody gets one contract. So, the whole community gets work,” he emphasised.

Additionally, Agricola will also see the installation of streetlights to assist in the illumination of streets.

Minister Indar said this is a demonstration of the government’s intent for the development of communities across the country and Agricola will not be left behind.

