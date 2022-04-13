Agriculture a significant sector for cooperation between Guyana and Cyprus -President Ali

— Accepts Letters of Commission from Non-Resident High Commissioner

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that Guyana and Cyprus can cooperate to enhance their agriculture sectors as the countries look to improve bilateral relations.

The President made this statement after accepting the Letters of Commission from H.E Evagoras Vryonides, accrediting him as the Non-Resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to Guyana.

“I would like to highlight agriculture that is a significant sector for both Guyana and Cyprus. Your country is working to produce quality, healthy foods. Our agenda is similar, as we are working with the countries in this region to enhance food security. We can both, therefore, seize the opportunity to improve our cooperation in this area.”

The President also noted that the global threat of climate change could be addressed through global collaboration. He said that, like Cyprus, Guyana is committed to tackling the adverse effects of climate change.

“Our Low Carbon Development Strategy is geared towards sustained economic prosperity, resilience and social well-being by following a low carbon development trajectory.”

The President emphasised that Guyana remains committed to playing its part in preserving the planet for the benefit of the present and future generations.

SHARED VALUES

Although the two countries are distant geographically (Cyprus is in the eastern Mediterranean Sea), President Ali said they are very close with respect to “shared values and desire for friendly relations”.

He added that Guyana attaches great importance to the principles of international law and to the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“Our countries have enjoyed cordial relations over the years. We continue to collaborate at the multilateral level on several issues that lie at the heart of our mutual quest to achieve sustained economic and social development.”

President Ali also conveyed his best wishes for the President of Cyprus, His Excellency Nicos Anastasiades’s continued personal well-being and for the prosperity and happiness of the people of Cyprus.