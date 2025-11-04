Air travel to Paramakatoi will soon become easier

Air travel to the Amerindian village of Paramakatoi in Region Eight will soon become safer and more accessible as the construction of the airstrip reaches 70 per cent completion.

According to a report by the Ministry of Public Works on Tuesday, the comprehensive upgrade of the airstrip will serve as the primary mode of transportation in the region.

Ongoing works on the Paramakatoi Airstrip

This investment will enhance the quality of life of residents by improving air connectivity and safety in the North Pakaraimas. It also offers greater access for emergency flights in and out of the region.

In the long run, the airstrip is expected to boost the village’s tourism products.

Spanning 2,500 feet in length and 50 feet in width, the structure will be fortified using six inches of rigid paved concrete, British Reinforcement Concrete (BRC) mesh and steel joints to ensure durability and efficient load transfer between slabs.

The airstrip is being built with a government investment of $799.7 million and will include a 100-by-100-foot tarmac that will serve as a designated parking area for aircraft.

The project is being undertaken by International Import and Supplies and is expected to be completed by December 19.

Meanwhile, the roads from Karasabai to Paramakatoi were upgraded to support the construction of the airstrip and the road between Paramakatoi and Kato was upgraded for medical emergencies.