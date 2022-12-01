Albouystown, West La Penitence contractors commend gov’t for awarding $165M in contracts for enhancement of communities

Contractors hailing from Albouystown and West La Penitence in South Georgetown, who were awarded contracts to rehabilitate a number of roads, bridges and desilt drains in the two communities to the tune of over $165 million commended the government for the imitative, a promise of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali fulfilled.

The contractors told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday that the works will play a key role in the community’s development and provide meaningful employment for the youths.

Joy Roberts contractor of BBS Construction, Mining and Security Services Inc, said that the initiative will strengthen the relationship between the government and the community.

“This is a good initiative as Guyana is stepping forward to being more a country on the broader scale and I believe that giving local representatives the opportunity to work in their communities will not only create avenues for jobs, but will also strengthen the relationship with the community and the government,” she expressed.

Contractor of Box Money Enterprise, Satreohan Harriram said, “we feel real great about it because this is a great enhancement the government is doing and I should welcome the government for this great enhancement. And it’s good to be apart of it. It will benefit me to get an idea of this different field and I am willing to work with the government on different projects.”

John Dowridge contractor of John & Sons’ Construction noted that, “the community will be upgrading and beautifying so you done know that your area going up so people mustn’t talk bad about Albouystown.”

Further, he encouraged contractors to do their jobs effectively.

“In the future you might not know how much more contracts you gon get so you have to do your best to maintain your contract to get more contract,” he encouraged.

Another contractor, Nankumar Persaud of Jai signs and Auto Designs expressed, “this is a great initiative as it gives residents of the community an opportunity to put money in their pockets. I hope that everybody can come together and see what the president is trying to do and collaborate and support it 100 percent. I think with every community it can only get better.”

Lisa Allicock contractor from Regal Construction and Cleaning Company expressed excitement for the job.

“I am excited and I think it is betterment for Guyanese and the government is doing a great job. And it benefits the young people, it encourages them to work so it’s a good thing the government is doing.”

Meanwhile, Fabian Yessop of Amazon Infrastructural Construction said the works will significantly improve the thoroughfare.

“I am very happy; you know it’s very nice what the government is doing for us ghetto youths. The works being done in Albouystown will benefit our community by fixing the holes, persons with vehicles will be able to park freely. So, I am very glad for this initiative that the president is doing for us.”

“I feel good about it because it’s a good initiative and its going to help a lot of people at least we are going to give a lot of youth’s work, who really need the job. The government is doing a great job, I went around and I see a lot of works that they are doing from the time they’re in they do good,” Anjane Christy, contractor of Angels General Enterprises related.

Dexter Harry contractor of Harry Enterprise said the project will give youths the opportunity to gain a skill.

“It putting some extra money in your pockets and got the youths doing something proper in the Albouystown area instead of liming around. So, you will have youths with you showing them a trade and have them doing something proper with the road depending on whatever contract you get. And the initiative is very good because the government got Albouystown developing a great lot.”

The project is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s manifesto commitment of enhancing the lives of all Guyanese.

