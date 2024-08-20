‘All our lives we have been fighting for Amerindian development’ – VP Jagdeo

-emphasises track record as a tool to measure a party’s trustworthiness

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to Amerindian advancement, highlighting the PPP/C party’s longstanding commitment to promoting Amerindian rights and development.

During his address on day two of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, Dr Jagdeo expounded on President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s historical analysis of Amerindian marginalisation, emphasising its importance in measuring the progress achieved under each government.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the National Toshoas Conference on Tuesday

“If we don’t speak of this, then we can’t understand the progress we made as a country or the progress you made in the communities [and] you would not be able to differentiate the differences between the People’s Progressive Party… and the other political parties,” the vice president underscored.

Leaders were also warned about political elements masquerading as non-governmental organisations (NGOs), who have repeatedly endeavoured to block development initiatives tailored for the first people.

For instance, Dr Jagdeo recalled that in 2009, the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) wrote to Norway, as part of efforts to block revenues totalling US$250 million to Guyana, that was earned for protecting its forest.

This funding, generated under the 2009 Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), was intended to enhance the livelihoods of the First People, through land titling activities and the establishment of information and communications technology (ICT) hubs.

Jagdeo also recalled the APA’s attempt to block Guyana’s ART Trees crediting in 2023, which would have stopped carbon credit revenues from reaching Amerindian villages, even though the organisation was invited to participate in and to help lead consultations nationwide.

They were unsuccessful, and now 242 villages in the hinterland regions are implementing around 811 projects that are geared towards enhancing their livelihoods.

Thousands of youths from hinterland communities were also fired in 2015. Now, 5,328 youths are enjoying gainful employment through the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP) and the part-time job initiative extending to outlying regions.

Dr Jagdeo underscored that the administration will continue to fight for the advancement, and development of the First People, stating that it will not shy away from exposing political organisations disguised as NGOs that seek to stymie their development.

“We’re not going to allow anyone to use political motives to block the changes that are taking place in Amerindian communities. We are fighting every single day….” the vice president echoed strongly.

He also voiced the administration’s commitment to collaborating and partnering with NGOs who are genuinely interested in enhancing the livelihoods of the First People.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

