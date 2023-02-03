Almost 200 land titles and transports processed in 24 hours

– as President Ali wraps up two-day outreach

The joy and excitement were palpable when close to 200 persons residing within East Berbice -Corentyne (Region Six) finally received their official land ownership documents.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali handed over the legal documents to the recipients at State House, New Amsterdam, where he relocated his office for two days to address residents’ issues.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and some of the recipients of land titles/transports in Region Six on Friday

During a media conference Friday, the head of state said almost 200 land titles and transports were processed and distributed over the two days.

An elated Yvonne Mickle told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she applied for a house lot and was waiting for years, but became excited when she saw her name on the list to uplift the document.

“I took a picture to send to my family all around for them to see, here is the title. I was living on a squatting area for a very long time and now I am an owner of a house lot,” Mickle expressed.

Another resident, Carol Carter said her husband had applied for his land title but subsequently passed away, although she continued the process it prolonged for almost 11 years.

“I am grateful to God that I have received my land title,” Carter stated.

Ivor Taylor commended the president for ensuring that he was granted his ownership document.

Meanwhile, Heymattie Gordyal said, “I feel so happy, glad that I collected my land title today because about eight years I have been waiting for it, I can now go to the bank to get a loan.”

She also emphasised the importance of having a document that proves homeownership.

From the total distribution of land titles, about 25 persons from Plantation Johns, Corentyne, received their land titles. That area is now fully regularised.

President Ali was able to help hundreds of residents by addressing their issues directly.

He believes that having a land title gives individuals the security of owning their property and allows them to secure loans from banks and financial institutions.

Further, the distribution exercise is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all citizens.

It is an effort to provide residents with the resources and support they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their families, the president stated.

