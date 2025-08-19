Almost 40,000 children received free medical check-ups – Min. Anthony

About 40,000 children have had health check-ups through the Comprehensive Child and Youth Health Programme, according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, at a recent graduation ceremony.

The school-aged children were screened for hearing, vision, oral health, and other key areas to help them stay healthy.

A child undergoing an eye examination

Children diagnosed with various medical conditions are provided with the necessary assistance from the ministry.

Dr Anthony explained that before a child enters nursery school, “We want to screen them and we have a screening tool available. When we use that tool and we find there is a problem with that child, then we must bring them into the healthcare system and try to fix that problem.”

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, speaking at a recent graduation ceremony

Dr Anthony explained that while screening 40,000 children is a noteworthy feat, “this must continue until every child in our country is properly screened.”

And, it is not a one-off screening. Minister Anthony underscored that children will have at least three medical check-ups before their time in school comes to an end.

This effort is part of the government’s wider plan to improve healthcare and tackle the rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure.