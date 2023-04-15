Ann’s Grove farmers to benefit soon from agri inputs, other infrastructure

Farmers and farming groups of Ann’s Grove and surrounding communities, East Coast Demerara are set to benefit soon from agricultural inputs and other infrastructure to enhance productivity.

This was announced by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during a ministerial outreach at Ann’s Grove’s Playfield on Saturday.

“In Ann’s Grove, we have been working very closely with the farmers…This government works every single day in every part of this country, we are working to ensure that we bring relief to the people of our country,” he stated.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during remarks at Ann’s Grove ministerial outreach

The government is ensuring that Guyanese nationwide continue to benefit equitably from the resources and initiatives.

Next Tuesday, the minister will revisit the community to meet with the farmers.

Reemphasising the need to work along with young people to develop the sector, Minister Mustapha said, “I am willing to work along with you as what we have been doing across the country. We have high-value crops…we can work with the young people in your community to realise the dream, both in the high-value crops, and livestock production. So, let’s form that team and work together.”

Relating to agro-processing facilities in the country, Minister Mustapha highlighted that, “by the end of this year, we will commission more than 30 agro-processing facilities across this country. And the closest one will be at the Hope Estate. I am inviting you so that we can take on the farmers from Ann’s Grove to use that facility.”

Residents at the ministerial outreach in Ann’s Grove

Meanwhile, hybrid swine production has been a success in the Ann’s Grove community and the cost of cleaning canals has soared to $100 per rod, which has contributed to increased productivity.

“Last year alone, we would have produced 4,735 hybrids of swine in this area. These are the things that we are working with farmers overtime,” Minister Mustapha pointed out.

Steps will be taken to address the spraying of chemicals in the canals in the community.

Residents being engaged by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

The ministry has been working assiduously to revamp the extension services being provided for farmers countrywide to benefit from effective government services to improve productivity in the sector.

While responding to a concern raised by a resident, Minister Mustapha stated that extension officers assigned along the East Coast corridor work along with livestock and crop farmers.

Teacher and farmer, Errol Nedd raising concerns

The government has always placed a high priority on having a thriving, diverse, and resilient agricultural sector. The outreach was led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d ), Mark Phillips, accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton.

