Ann’s Grove residents commend govt’s hands-on approach to development

The Government of Guyana continues to aggressively address the issues of the citizens regardless of geographic location and the people of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara are no exception.

On Saturday, April 15, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips led a nine-member ministerial outreach to the community. The government officials availed themselves to the people, listening to their concerns and addressing them, in some instances, providing on-the-spot solutions.

Prime Minister Phillips was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; and Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag.

Minister Mustapha after listening to the residents scheduled a return visit on Tuesday, April 18 to speak with the farmers, whom the government has been working with to develop the agriculture sector at the community level. The minister offered further government support to the community and iterated that livestock has been a success story in Ann’s Grove, pointing to the production of 4,735 high-bred swine by the residents last year.

The ministers of Legal Affairs, Housing, and Labour will also be returning to the community this week to address the matters related to land ownership and other related issues.

The villagers also spoke of a Co-operative Society and the many issues that they are plagued with because of poor management. All these will be actively pursued in this week’s follow-up engagements with the respective ministers.

This engagement is the fourth conducted along the East Coast corridor since the PPP/C Government took office in August 2020. Upon having their issues addressed, several residents commended the government for its hands-on approach to development and stated their anticipation for more government intervention.

