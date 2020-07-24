Latest update August 4th, 2020 10:40 PM

Another COVID- related death recorded- total now 20

Jul 24, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

—1 new case confirmed, 2 more recoveries

DPI, Guyana, Friday, July 24, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health has reported that the number of COIVD-19 deaths has reached 20, as another person has succumbed to COVID-related illnesses.

The Ministry has also confirmed that another person has tested positive for the virus taking the total confirmed cases to 352.

Meanwhile, two more persons have recuperated from the virus taking recoveries to 178.

Currently, there are 154 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 33 persons in institutional quarantine and four patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU.

As of 24 July, 4,057 persons have been tested for the virus with 3,705 yielding negative results.

Globally, the WHO is reporting that positive cases stand at 15,296,926 with 628,903 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases now stand at 8,121,700 with a total of 325,625 deaths.

Citizens are reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

