“As our economy grow, the people will get more” – PM Phillips assures Region Two supporters

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips assured the thousands of supporters at the Anna Regina rally on Saturday that as the economy continues to grow, the Guyanese people will receive far more benefits under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government.

Delivering remarks at the PPP/C’s massive rally event, PM Phillips reminded thousands of supporters in attendance of the development initiatives already underway in the region.

Over the past five years, the PPP/C has provided a plethora of social benefits, including the $50,000 Because We Care Cash grants, the $100,000 National Cash Grant, and the $100,000 Newborn Cash Grant.

Pensioners are getting more benefits, with the old age pension rising from $21,000 in 2020 to $41,000 in 2025. People with disabilities and those in vulnerable situations are also receiving higher benefits.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressing thousands of supporters at the Anna Regina

And according to PM Phillips, “we believe that as the economy grows, the people must get more, and as the economy grows, you will get more.”

He also urged the massive crowd to reject the wolf in sheep’s clothing, who are visiting communities and presenting lofty and unrealistic promises, just to secure votes.

“Don’t be distracted,” he warned supporters, reminding the crowd that it was the previous APNU+AFC coalition government that removed the one-month tax-free bonus for members in the disciplined services.

“Don’t worry with anybody who is coming with ‘pie in the sky’ figures …and those who say they are going to raise this by so much…and when people ask them to do the calculation, they can’t do it,” the prime minister declared.

The prime minister also pointed to the new Lima Regional Hospital and the solar energy project, which will deliver an additional eight megawatts (MW) of power, as tangible progress aimed at supporting livelihoods in Region Two.

He also rejected the divisive racism narrative, declaring that the PPP/C policies and programmes are intended for all Guyanese, regardless of their race, religion, or political affiliation.