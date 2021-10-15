Attorney General meets new United Nations Resident Coordinator

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, on the 12th October, 2021 , met with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Coordinator Ms. Yesim Oruc and Mr. Jairo Valverde the UNDP Resident Representative. The Attorney General congratulated Ms. Oruc on her recent appointment and wished her a successful tenure.

The Attorney General reiterated Guyana’s long-standing relationship with the United Nations, in particular thorough its various organs, most of which have a presence in Guyana, ‘‘The United Nations has been an outstanding developmental partner of Guyana for decades and offered its facilities to Guyana during difficult exercises, for example in relation to the outlandish territorial claim by Venezuela.’’

The Minister and Ms. Oruc both pledged to continue to collaborate on multiple important platforms, in the interest of Guyanese and international relations. The various projects ongoing between Guyana and the United Nations through its various organisations were also discussed, while new opportunities were explored.