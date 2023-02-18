Banakari, Circuitville women’s groups to receive black giant chicks

As part of the PPP/C Government’s efforts to expand poultry rearing in Region Ten, the Banakari and Circuitville women’s groups will soon receive 100 black giant chickens each.

Banakari women’s group consists of 29 persons, while Circuitville has 33 persons.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha posing with some of the women from Circuitville and Banakari, Region Ten

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Friday reaffirmed that every Guyanese will benefit from the country’s vast resources.

“We will work with every single group and resident in this community to develop the agriculture sector… We are not only developing the crop sector. We are trying to develop all of the sectors within the agriculture sector,” he noted.

The minister said the ministry has facilities to assist the communities with boosting poultry production.

“We will work with the community immediately. You produce the eggs when we give you the birds and we will hatch it back for you with our incubator free of cost,” Minister Mustapha disclosed.

The government continues to invest in the agriculture sector by implementing several agricultural measures to expand and develop the sector.

Black giant chickens

The President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration has been leading CARICOM’s food security agenda to reduce the large food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

In addition, free seedlings and acoushi ants’ bait will be distributed to each of the visited communities, as requested.

Single parents and vulnerable groups of Christianburg will also receive black giant chickens.

