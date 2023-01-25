Barama Company Limited – greatly benefitting from the use of the ‘Made in Guyana’ standards mark

Timber remains a crucial forest product used in the construction of furniture, buildings and other infrastructure. This widely used commodity, which is a renewable and recyclable resource, is also being transformed into value-added products. Locally, Barama Company Limited (BCL) is a leader in this transformation as it continuously aims to deliver quality.

Established over 30 years ago, Barama Company Limited is Guyana’s largest investor within the forest sector, with its core product being plywood in various forms. With a complement of over 200 employees, Assistant General Manager, Patricia Griffith-Mingo describes the company as the second largest Foreign Direct Investor in the country.

Barama’s core business includes the sale of hardwood logs, sawn timber, and the manufacturing of plywood. The company manufactures plywood in five different thicknesses: 4mm, 5.2mm, 9mm, 12mm, 15mm and 18mm. According to Mrs. Griffith-Mingo, soon Barama is going to be offering additional products and services to improve and diversify its current product line to roundwood, lumber, quarry, marine and interior road maintenance.

On October 12, 2022, the company celebrated one of its most memorable days after becoming the first within the timber industry to achieve the rights to use the GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Standards Mark on its Tropical Hardwood Plywood in regular, grooved and waster-resistant types.

“Barama is always keen on Standardisation and will continue to pursue that pathway to enhance its products and services to meet national, regional and international standards; because of this, we pursued Made in Guyana Certification”, Marketing Manager, Daniel Jaisingh noted.

The company which is a long-serving member of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry among others, has ninety-five percentage of its raw materials indigenously sourced as a commitment to local stakeholders.

Barama also exceeds the employment requirement of the Made in Guyana Certification Programme as it comprises of approximately ninety-five percent of Guyanese staff. The Company’s Marketing Manager also proudly advised that forty percent of Barama’s employees are female as part of the company’s mission to break gender barriers.

When asked how the Made in Guyana Certification benefits Barama, Assistant General Manager, Patricia Griffith-Mingo proudly relayed, “the certification adds value to our products and the company collectively; it has caused us to improve/implement systems and controls to ensure quality products and services, and improved customer relations”. The AGM added that, “the company will continue to fulfill the criteria for the certification to maintain these benefits.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Jaisingh commended the GNBS for its seamless support during the certification process. He revealed that working along with the GNBS’ Certification and Business Development teams provided a great experience. He said the process was well-structured, and professionally handled throughout every step.

Jaisingh encourages other companies to become Made in Guyana Certified to foster growth which will reflect positively on Guyana as a whole. “The Certification will provide a competitive edge on the local and overseas markets, and it will increase revenue, consumer confidence, and consistency in the manufacturing process, which auger well for any company” the Marketing Manager advised.

The Made in Guyana Standards Mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the national, regional and international levels. It focuses on creating competitiveness for authentic Guyanese products certified under the programme while creating a framework for the development of quality systems within our local content.

The Certification is valid for one year and the GNBS will conduct surveillance visits to ensure the requirements are maintained throughout the certification period in keeping with the respective terms and conditions. To access the certification programme, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 2190062 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org.

