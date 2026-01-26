Bauxite industry poised for revival with restart of Berbice operations – Dr Singh

Guyana’s bauxite sector is poised for a significant revival, with the government announcing the restart of operations in the Berbice River area.

During his Budget 2026 presentation in the National Assembly on Monday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, stated that the Cabinet recently approved the resumption of bauxite mining activities along the Berbice River.

This marks a new phase of growth for the industry and the region, he said.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Operations in this area had been inactive for nearly six years due to what the minister called “neglect and mismanagement” from the previous APNU+AFC administration.

Dr Singh mentioned that the approved operator will begin preparation and restoration work this year. They will focus on rebuilding essential infrastructure and operational systems to ensure that full production can safely restart by the end of 2027.

Bauxite mining in Guyana (File photo

“Government is committed to making sure that continued investment in the industry leads to quality jobs for Guyanese. This will help families earn stable incomes, build opportunities, and share in a more prosperous future,” Dr Singh told the National Assembly.

The revival of operations along the Berbice River is part of a larger trend of renewed confidence and investments in Guyana’s bauxite industry. Dr Singh noted that the sector showed “extremely strong prospects” and continued growth throughout 2025, thanks to ongoing foreign investment and effective government policies. Both of the country’s current operators increased production levels last year, with notable progress reported at the Linden-based MAZ project.

As a result, direct employment in the bauxite industry rose to over 1,000 jobs in 2025, up from 665 in 2020. This reflects the sector’s steady recovery and growing contribution to national development.

Dr Singh reaffirmed the government’s stance that a modern, sustainable, and job-rich mining sector is essential for Guyana’s non-oil economy.