Be more aware, encourage each other to get vaccinated

─ Dr. Anthony tells Walton Hall, Windsor Castle residents

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, has encouraged residents of Walton Hall and Windsor Castle, on the Essequibo Coast, to gain more knowledge and make informed decisions about the COVID-19 vaccine, before allowing social media ramblings to distract them.

Minister Anthony made the call on Friday, during Government’s first cabinet outreach in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, addressing residents of Walton Hall

“When you were small, all of us had to go somewhere to get vaccine to prevent all these childhood illnesses like measles, mumps and rubella, you had to get vaccinated. Most of you who have to go to the farm, did you not get a tetanus vaccine, most of you have tetanus, why did you get tetanus, is to prevent you from getting sick.

“Right now, in the country, we do give 18 different types of vaccines for 18 different illnesses and people bring their children to get their vaccine and after getting their vaccines those children don’t get those diseases. How come now, we have a disease that is confronting all of us and suddenly we don’t want vaccine,” Minister Anthonyasked those gathered.

The health minister chided the opposition for its constant attacks on Government’s COVID-19 vaccination initiatives.

“They have now turned something we should all be united. No matter which party you are from, we should have been on this thing called vaccine and vaccination because it affects all of us.”

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony assured residents that the concerns raised of dilapidated access roads, flooded farmlands, and the need for improved healthcare in the region will be discussed at Cabinet and dealt with in the soonest possible time.

Minister Anthony was accompanied by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Malcolm Watkins and RHO of Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh.