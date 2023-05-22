Best care being provided to children injured in Mahdia fire – Min. Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said the best possible care is being provided to the six young children injured in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire, who were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in the wee hours Monday.

The six children, including three 14-year-olds, and one 13-year-old, suffered varying injuries and extensive burns. The sixth child’s age is unknown at this time.

During a press conference Monday, Minister Persaud said, “We are looking at what has happened since the six young children were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). They are all being monitored around the clock by all the disciplines required to ensure that they are being given the best quality of care.”

Dr Persaud also informed that two children are currently in the intensive care unit, one has to undergo surgery, and two are being monitored in the high-dependency unit.

Efforts are being made to extend medical support in Mahdia, where a specialised team is evaluating and providing treatment to those injured.

Additionally, a dedicated team is being established to address the psychological impact of the tragedy, through the collaborative effort of the mental health unit of the Ministry of Health, GPHC Psychiatry and Psychology units, Child Care and Protection Agency, and officers from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

“We are now endeavouring to not only deal with those persons who are survivors or experiencing the trauma of the ordeal but also parents and families who also have to deal with that trauma and ordeal,” Minister Persaud related.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn are in the township providing the necessary support.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is enroute to Mahdia.

