Statement from the Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill

‘Bid Documents Launched for the New Demerara River Bridge’

At 16:00hrs today, the bid documents for the long-awaited, and extremely necessary New Demerara Harbour Bridge were launched.

The nine (9) prequalified contractors were each sent a copy of the bid documents. This process requires that the bidders present proposals for a Design, Build and Finance (DBF) option or a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) option.

A pre-bid meeting will be held within the next few weeks, and bids will be closed on August 3, 2021.

The firms that prequalified are:

China State Construction Eng. Corp (China)

Ballast Needam Infra Suriname B.V.

China Geizhouba Group Co. Ltd (China)

JV-China Railway International Group Co. Ltd, China Railway Major Bridge Eng. Group Co. Ltd, Reconnaisance & Design Inst. Co. Ltd (China)

JV-China Road & Bridge Corp. Peutes y Calzadas Infrastructuras SLU (China and Spain)

JV-OECI S.A. and Odebrecht Engenharia E. Coonstrucao S. A. OEC

JV-China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Ltd., China Railway Construction (Caribbean a) Co. Ltd, and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co. Ltd (China & Trinidad and Tobago)

Boskalis Guyana Inc Eiffage Genie Civil (Guyana & Netherlands)

JV-Rizzani de Eccher S. p. A & Preconco Ltd (Italy and Barbados)

A contract with the preferred bidder is expected to be executed within the fourth quarter of this year (2021).

The bridge is expected to be completed in two years from the date of the commencement order.

The New Demerara Harbour Bridge will feature four lanes and a fixed span, which requires no opening for marine traffic, thus bringing an end to the hardships and delays faced presently by commuters.

This project, grounded in principles of transparency and accountability, saw 21 Expressions of Interests (EoIs) in the first round.

The impact of this project will see:

– Reduced travel time

– Greater economic activity

– Greater accessibility for new housing opportunities

– Expansion of the manufacturing sectors, since they will be able to operate freely on the West side, and not be limited to the Georgetown and East Bank Demerara areas

– Unhindered marine traffic and swifter movement of cargo and

– The expansion of the Demerara Waterfront, since marine traffic will not be encumbered in any way whatsoever.

This major transformational project is tied to key road networks to be developed on the East Bank and West Bank of the Demerara River. This project is a Manifesto promise of the PPP/C, in the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Guyana is on the rise!