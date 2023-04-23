Bids open for construction of hinterland secondary schools

The Ministry of Education has opened bids for the construction of several schools across the hinterland, signaling government’s commitment to achieving universal secondary education and providing a quality learning environment for all students.



The construction of secondary schools in Kwebanna and Hosororo in Region One (Barima – Waini)will include dormitories and teachers’ quarters to complement the two schools.

Additionally, the education ministry is inviting bids from suitable contractors for the construction of the Jawalla Secondary School in Region Seven. Other works include the construction of a dormitory and teachers’ quarters.

This new school in Jawalla is significant as it will address the overcrowding that is currently being experienced at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong, Upper Mazaruni.



It would provide students from Kamarang and Phillipai with the opportunity to receive a sound education, as they are either not receiving a secondary education or being educated in ‘primary tops’.



With the establishment of the secondary school, the ministry would be able to close the primary tops in Phillipai, Wax Creek, Chinoweng, Imbaimadai, Jawalla, Quebanang, Kako, and Kamarang.



Also, Kopinang in Region Eight is set to benefit from a new secondary school which will also include a dormitory and teachers’ quarters.



Meanwhile, bids are being invited for contractors to build a modern school to house 800 students at Tuschen, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.A dormitory and a teachers’ quarter will also be built to complement the new school infrastructure.

All tenders must be submitted on or before 09:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Ministry of Education, Lot 21 Brickdam, Stabroek.

A whopping $94.4 billion was allocated to the education sector in 2023; an increase from $72.8 billion in 2022. Of the $94.4 billion, $12.4 billion has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.



