Biometrics to be introduced in schools to strengthen accountability

The Ministry of Education will soon begin implementing a biometric attendance system in some schools to accurately record the arrival and departure times of teachers. The system is aimed at strengthening accountability at public learning institutions.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag made the announcement during a recent televised interview, noting that the new initiative will ensure quality teaching and better outcomes for students.

She assured teachers that the new measures are not intended to punish teachers.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag engages a student at the new Mibicuri Nursery School

“You have children who need to be taught. You have a curriculum that needs to be delivered. If you want to be successful, you have to have teachers teaching in the classroom,” Minister Parag said, adding that “accountability simply means teachers being present and delivering the curriculum for their respective grades.”

Minister Parag, who introduced the system at the Ministry of Public Service, emphasised that the initiative focuses on transparency and accurate information rather than discipline.

She noted that the data will help the ministry understand attendance patterns and the reasons for absences, ensuring that investments in education translate into consistent classroom instruction for students.