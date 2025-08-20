Black Bush Polder farmers poised to feed Guyana and the Caribbean — AG Nandlall

The farming community of Black Bush Polder will become a major supplier of food for Guyana as well as the wider Caribbean, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, said on Wednesday evening.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, speaking to hundreds of PPP/C supporters in Black Bush Polder

Addressing a massive public meeting in Black Bush Polder, Minister Nandlall reminded residents of their deep connection to Guyana’s history, saying that settlers built the farming foundation that has sustained the country for decades.

He went on to say that nearly 65 years later, the community’s contribution remains vital and “because of your indomitable spirit and your hard work, you have been able to feed Guyana for the last 75 years.”

He made it clear that the farmers are now in a better position to help feed the Caribbean.

However, he stressed that none of these plans succeeded without democracy, the rule of law, and protection of freedoms, warning that every time the PPP has been out of office, democracy has been undermined.

“Your freedoms are taken away, your rights are trampled upon,” he said, as he highlighted the 28 years of PNC rule that left Guyana in poverty and neglect.

He cautioned that the PNC-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) cannot be trusted to protect Guyana’s freedoms.

Minister Nandlall pointed to the 2015 elections, where Guyanese gave the coalition a chance, but by 2020, the world watched as they attempted to rig the elections.

Scores of supporters came out on Wednesday in Black Bush Polder

“They used a spreadsheet and failed. They used a bedsheet and failed. And we could never trust them again,” he said, reminding the crowd of the APNU+AFC’s attempts to discredit over 160,000 votes.

That is why the AG urged residents to take the September 1 election seriously.