Bloomfield residents welcome ongoing development

Community development lies at the heart of the People’s Progressive Party’s Civic (PPP/C) Government, and residents of Bloomfield Corentyne, Region Six, are witnessing tangible improvements in their community.

As President Ali’s cabinet outreach gets underway in the region, state media spoke with several residents who expressed their appreciation for the upgrades taking place.

One resident praised the ongoing road work transformation, adding that the government is doing a tremendous job with the addition of concrete drains and roads in the community.

Similarly, another resident stated that before the development, the roads were broken, and vehicles were unable to use them.

A third resident thanked the government for the pace of development, noting that they were able to transform a once one-way road into a two-way thoroughfare. Significantly improving the ease with which motorists can travel.

Upgrades in Bloomfield form part of a wider series of developments taking place in the region aimed at improving infrastructure, expanding opportunities and directly addressing the needs of residents.

This is a part of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s major two-day outreach across 47 communities in the East Berbice-Corentyne region.