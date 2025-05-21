Bordering Amerindian villages urged to remain vigilant

– recognised as key partners in national security and sovereignty

As ongoing Guyana/Venezuela border controversy, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan has called on Amerindian villages, especially those along Guyana’s western frontier, to remain vigilant.

Speaking at the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC) on Tuesday, Brigadier Khan emphasised the unique relationship between the security forces and Indigenous villages, noting that their knowledge and presence are essential to protecting the country’s borders, particularly with Venezuela and Brazil.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan

“Without you, we are partially blind, we are partially deaf, and we have to speak with awareness, adaptability and agility, and I’ve explained that, “ Brigadier Khan informed the more than 200 leaders at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The chief of defence staff also urged young people from these communities to envision a future in the army and police force, emphasising that their contributions are not only valued but essential.

“The Guyana Police Force, all of us, we have an obligation to protect Guyana, protect you and create the environment for you to move about safely and without stress. We cannot defect from that obligation and we are committed to that. It’s an ecosystem however, because we cannot do it alone — we need you,” he said.

With tensions still present along the border, the Brigadier also urged community members to share information and stay connected, reminding them that their input helps the security forces make better decisions.

“I want you to be vigilant. People are taking videos of what’s happening on the other side. We want to know when to turn left and when to turn right, and we need your support,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile, as Guyanese prepares for the hosting of Guyana’s 59th Independence anniversary, he called for national unity and urged villages to proudly display the Golden Arrowhead and celebrate the nation’s diversity and strength.

He reminded that Guyana’s borders are clearly defined by the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899, which is considered to be a final and binding settlement of the issue.

“Sovereignty is what all of us can own, protect, and go about our daily lives. Respect, full with what you do, loving Guyana and showing it. And we do so with the flag as our symbol of nationhood,” he expressed.

The Chief of Defence Staff also addressed criticisms about the size of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), stating that “People say we have a small army, defence force but I will tell you what, I’ve got to count hearts more than heads. Love for [our] country has to be in you, in your blood, all of us. We are going to win this, as a people, all of us.”

