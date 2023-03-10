Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire and Emergency Services expresses willingness to work with Guyana to improve firefighting capabilities

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn accompanied by Consul General(ag) Grace Joseph, Executive Assistant to CG, Ms. Nutana Singh, and active diaspora member Mr. Mahesh Ramdeo, on Thursday visited the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury’s recently commissioned Fire Station.

Mayor James Leduc of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Fire Chief Brent Thomas, and Deputy Fire Chief Steve Hall greeted the delegation.

The facility opened in June 2022 and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The team was given an extensive and detailed tour of all aspects of an excellent Fire and Emergency Service and given insight into how the Bradford Fire and Emergency Services operates.

Much like Guyana, Bradford is growing, and this fire station was built with that in mind.

During the tour, Mayor Leduc, Fire Chief Thomas, and Deputy Fire Chief Hall stated their willingness to assist Guyana’s Fire Service in improving its quality and service.

The facility is equipped with in-house training and accommodations to facilitate such.

