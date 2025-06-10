Brian Sucre Junction Gets First Access to Clean Water with Commissioning of $35M System
More than 100 residents at Brian Sucre Junction in Region Eight now have reliable first-time access to clean and reliable water following the commissioning of a new $35 million water supply system.
The system was officially opened on Monday by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, marking a major milestone in the government’s continued push to improve public utilities in the hinterland.
The project, executed by Mohamed Excavation & Construction and Q&A Civil Works, included the drilling of a potable water well, the construction of a solar-powered pumping system, elevated metal trestles, a pipe distribution network, and direct household connections.
Until now, residents of Brian Sucre Junction had to rely on rainwater harvesting or a nearby spring for their daily water needs, both unreliable and unsustainable sources, particularly during the dry season.
The new system is part of a broader government strategy to improve water access across Region Eight. Since 2021, more than $1 billion has been spent on water infrastructure in the region, including the drilling of over 15 new wells. An estimated $440 million was directed to communities such as Kaibarupai, Monkey Mountain, and Kato.
Another $161 million brought new systems in Kamana, Itabac, Micobie, and Sand Hill. Karisparu alone benefited from upgrades valued at $60 million.
Across the hinterland, more than $5.5 billion has been invested over the past five years to expand water distribution networks. And the pace isn’t slowing: over $2 billion is earmarked for 2025 to drill additional wells and extend treated water access even further.
The government has set an ambitious but clear goal: to achieve 100 per cent access to safe potable water in hinterland regions by the end of 2025.