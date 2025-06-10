Brian Sucre Junction Gets First Access to Clean Water with Commissioning of $35M System

More than 100 residents at Brian Sucre Junction in Region Eight now have reliable first-time access to clean and reliable water following the commissioning of a new $35 million water supply system.

The system was officially opened on Monday by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, marking a major milestone in the government’s continued push to improve public utilities in the hinterland.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues and other officials cutting the ribbon for the new water system

The project, executed by Mohamed Excavation & Construction and Q&A Civil Works, included the drilling of a potable water well, the construction of a solar-powered pumping system, elevated metal trestles, a pipe distribution network, and direct household connections.

Until now, residents of Brian Sucre Junction had to rely on rainwater harvesting or a nearby spring for their daily water needs, both unreliable and unsustainable sources, particularly during the dry season.

The new system is part of a broader government strategy to improve water access across Region Eight. Since 2021, more than $1 billion has been spent on water infrastructure in the region, including the drilling of over 15 new wells. An estimated $440 million was directed to communities such as Kaibarupai, Monkey Mountain, and Kato.

Minister Rodrigues sampling the water from the water system

Another $161 million brought new systems in Kamana, Itabac, Micobie, and Sand Hill. Karisparu alone benefited from upgrades valued at $60 million.

Across the hinterland, more than $5.5 billion has been invested over the past five years to expand water distribution networks. And the pace isn’t slowing: over $2 billion is earmarked for 2025 to drill additional wells and extend treated water access even further.

The government has set an ambitious but clear goal: to achieve 100 per cent access to safe potable water in hinterland regions by the end of 2025.